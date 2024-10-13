Broncos activate rookie Audric Estime, place receiver Josh Reynolds and center Luke Wattenberg on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have made a flurry of roster moves, activating running back Audric Estime, promoting defensive back Tanner McCalister and placing wide receiver Josh Reynolds and center Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve.
The team on Saturday also elevated tackle Cam Fleming and guard Calvin Throckmorton for their game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Broncos have won three straight and the Chargers are coming off an early bye.
