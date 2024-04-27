Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Broncos draft Utah DE Jonah Elliss in Round 3 of 2024 NFL Draft

Bo Nix to Denver was among the worst-kept secrets in football, but the Broncos got their guy. He was formally introduced on Friday.
Jonah Elliss
Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 22:16:31-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Looking to beef up their defense, the Denver Broncos selected Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss with 76th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Elliss led the Utes with 16 tackles for loss and made first-team All-Pac-12 Conference. He was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award (given to the nation's top college OL/DL) and Ted Hendricks Award (given to the nation's top DE).

Elliss will join incoming quarterback Bo Nix, who was drafted No. 12 overall Thursday night.

Sean Payton clearly believes Nix is the quarterback of the future for Denver, and so did everyone else. This was the worst-kept secret in football, apparently. Maybe Payton saw a little Drew Brees in Nix's game. Nix also stands a full two inches taller than Brees, but two inches a Hall of Fame career does not make.

Other pundits called Nix a "football supercomputer" and a "gamer" — all things that Payton obviously coveted in a QB he could mold in his image.

More | The Denver Broncos
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018