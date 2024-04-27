Broncos draft Utah DE Jonah Elliss in Round 3 of 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. — Looking to beef up their defense, the Denver Broncos selected Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss with 76th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Elliss led the Utes with 16 tackles for loss and made first-team All-Pac-12 Conference. He was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award (given to the nation's top college OL/DL) and Ted Hendricks Award (given to the nation's top DE).

Elliss will join incoming quarterback Bo Nix, who was drafted No. 12 overall Thursday night.

Sean Payton clearly believes Nix is the quarterback of the future for Denver, and so did everyone else. This was the worst-kept secret in football, apparently. Maybe Payton saw a little Drew Brees in Nix's game. Nix also stands a full two inches taller than Brees, but two inches a Hall of Fame career does not make.

Other pundits called Nix a "football supercomputer" and a "gamer" — all things that Payton obviously coveted in a QB he could mold in his image.