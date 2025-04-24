'We never forgot about him': Avs fans pack Ball Arena for Gabe Landeskog's long-awaited return

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche fans brought even more energy to the team's first playoff game at Ball Arena Wednesday night, as they celebrated the return of team captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Landeskog last played in the team's Stanley Cup-clinching win in June 2022. He's been dealing with a serious knee injury that dates back to 2020, when teammate Cale Makar's skate accidentally sliced his right knee. Landeskog then had multiple surgeries, including a cartilage transplant surgery in May 2023.

Colorado Avalanche Wholesome moment: Landeskog tosses pucks to his kids ahead of Game 3 return Landon Haaf

"Whole reason I'm here tonight is because of the captain," Avs fan Jacob Weaver told Denver7, holding a sign supporting Landeskog's return. "I want him to know that we have his back and that we've been supporting him all through this, and we believe in him."

Denver7 Avs fan Jacob Weaver's sign welcoming captain Gabriel Landeskog back to the team, with a reference to the team's rally song 'All the Small Things' by Blink-182

Melissa Florea, another Avalanche fan, said Landeskog's long-awaited return after battling through the rehab process is "showing everybody that you can go through the worst of times and come out on top."

Jay Scholz, a season ticket holder wearing his burgundy playoff suit jacket, also brought his large, pro-wrestling style championship belt he bought when the Avs celebrated their Stanley Cup title with a similar belt in 2022.

"The last game I wore it to was the banner ceremony [in 2022]," he said.

Denver7 Avs fan Jay Scholz with his playoff jacket, championship belt and Landeskog face cut-out.

Landeskog's return was clearly a special moment, and also one that fans hope galvanizes the team and leads them to another Cup.

"It's imperative that he get back on the ice as soon as possible if they're gonna take a long run through the Cup," said Avs fan Rodney Loomis, who had second row tickets to enjoy the game with his son, Haiden.

"The guys [on the team] are going to want to play for him and show him that was worth every ounce of pain that he went through to get here," said Florea.

Landeskog's return was spoiled in an overtime loss. The Stars now lead the series 2-1.