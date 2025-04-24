Watch Now
Seguin’s OT winner in Game 3 gives Stars 2-1 series lead, spoils Landeskog’s debut

Colorado Avalanche fans brought even more energy to the team's first playoff game at Ball Arena Wednesday night, as they celebrated the return of team captain Gabriel Landeskog.
DENVER — Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin scored 5:31 into overtime to give Dallas its second straight overtime win of the series and spoil Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog’s long-awaited return to the NHL ice.

Seguin’s goal was assisted by Mason Marchment and former Av Mikko Rantanen. It came two minutes after a critical four-minute penalty kill by the Stars that spanned the final 40 seconds of regulation and the first 3:20 of overtime.

Colorado led for the lion’s share of the game Wednesday night at Ball Arena after Valeri Nichushkin found the back of the net on a tremendous individual effort eight minutes into the contest. Dallas was the beneficiary of back-to-back power plays midway through the third period, with captain Jamie Benn scoring on a deflection just seconds into the second man advantage.

Nathan MacKinnon's two-minute minor for interference gave the Stars their second power play, just 20 seconds after Colorado killed a two-minute power play that followed an Artturi Lehkonen holding penalty.

It's an unlikely 2-1 advantage for the Stars, who, with two sudden-death overtime wins, have led for just 62 seconds of the series.

Landeskog played on Colorado’s starting line Wednesday after 1,032 days away from the NHL club with a knee injury.

