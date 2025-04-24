Seguin’s OT winner in Game 3 gives Stars 2-1 series lead, spoils Landeskog’s debut

DENVER — Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin scored 5:31 into overtime to give Dallas its second straight overtime win of the series and spoil Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog’s long-awaited return to the NHL ice.

Seguin’s goal was assisted by Mason Marchment and former Av Mikko Rantanen. It came two minutes after a critical four-minute penalty kill by the Stars that spanned the final 40 seconds of regulation and the first 3:20 of overtime.

Colorado led for the lion’s share of the game Wednesday night at Ball Arena after Valeri Nichushkin found the back of the net on a tremendous individual effort eight minutes into the contest. Dallas was the beneficiary of back-to-back power plays midway through the third period, with captain Jamie Benn scoring on a deflection just seconds into the second man advantage.

Nathan MacKinnon's two-minute minor for interference gave the Stars their second power play, just 20 seconds after Colorado killed a two-minute power play that followed an Artturi Lehkonen holding penalty.

It's an unlikely 2-1 advantage for the Stars, who, with two sudden-death overtime wins, have led for just 62 seconds of the series.

Landeskog played on Colorado’s starting line Wednesday after 1,032 days away from the NHL club with a knee injury.