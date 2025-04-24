Wholesome moment: Gabriel Landeskog tosses pucks to his kids ahead of long-awaited Game 3 return

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog shared a wholesome moment with his family ahead of his emotional return from a more than 1,000-day absence for Wednesday’s Game 3 against the Dallas Stars.

His family was seated rinkside at Ball Arena for Landeskog’s return, sign in hand. “So proud of you, Daddy,” the sign read. An Associated Press photographer captured an awesome image of Landeskog skating past it before the game.

David Zalubowski/AP Family members hold up a placard in support of Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog as he warms up before the first period of Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver7 Sports’ Bradey King was there during pregame warmups when Landeskog tossed pucks over the glass to his kids. Watch the video below or on Instagram here.

Earlier, the home crowd erupted when Landeskog took the ice for warmups. Colorado was seeking a 2-1 series advantage after splitting the series’ first two games in Dallas.

VIDEO: 'Landy! Landy!': Watch the Ball Arena crowd erupt when Landeskog took the ice for warmups before return