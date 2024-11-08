Vilardi scores, Hellebuyck stops 35 shots for third shutout of season as Jets beat Avalanche 1-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 shots for his third shutout this season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0.

Vilardi scored 1:06 into the game, and Hellebuyck made it stand up for the Jets' fifth straight win since snapping a season-opening eight-game win streak.

Hellebuyck had nine saves in the first, nine in the second and 17 in the third for his 40th career shutout.

It was the teams' first meeting since the Avalanche beat the Jets in five games in the first round of the playoff last spring. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots for Colorado.