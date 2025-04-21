DENVER — In Calgary, hockey runs deep, especially for the Makar family. While Cale Makar has already made his mark as a Stanley Cup champion and Norris Trophy winner, his younger brother Taylor is now stepping into the spotlight.

After a standout senior season at the University of Maine, Taylor Makar signed his entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche and joined the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

"Their pipeline to the Avs is huge here, and they do a great job of developing players," Taylor said. "So that's why I'm super excited to be here and work with this coaching staff and just keep growing and learning how to play the pro game.”

With size, speed and a relentless work ethic, coaches say he’s off to a promising start. But navigating professional hockey is tough. Taylor, though, has Cale in his corner — offering tips on everything from nutrition to skating drills.

The Makar Brothers: From Calgary kids to Colorado game changers

"I always talk to him about that stuff," Taylor said. "We're always in contact."

"He's got a lot of intangibles, once puts them all together I think he's got a really great career ahead," Cale added. "It's fun to have family close now.”

Their sibling rivalry, once full of backyard battles and cheap shots, now fuels their shared pursuit of greatness.

"Everyday was a fight," Taylor laughed. "It was super competitive, but I think that's what both makes us hockey players and gamers."

With his eyes on an NHL debut, Taylor jokes that he’s dreaming of the day Cale might have to wear “C. Makar” on his jersey. The grind continues, but the goal is clear.

As the Eagles celebrate their first-ever Pacific Division title and prepare for playoffs, the Avalanche aim to take a 2-0 lead over Dallas in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night.