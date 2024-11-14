Rantanen has 9th career hat trick, Avalanche beat Kings 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the third period to complete his ninth career hat trick, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2.

Rantanen's goal at 10:01, his second of the night, gave Colorado the lead in the third and he added an empty-net goal with 1:59 remaining for his second hat trick of the season. Artturi Lehkonen also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 13 saves for the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon, who had three assists, has at least one point in 16 of 17 games this season and all 10 home games.

Los Angeles goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves before leaving early in the third period with an apparent injury. David Rittich finished with three saves.

Adrian Kempe had two goals, including one 32 seconds into the game, for the Kings.