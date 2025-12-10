O'Reilly scores shootout winner as Predators defeat Avalanche 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in a shootout to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reid Schaefer and Brady Skjei scored in regulation for the Predators (11-14-4), who have won three of four. Juuse Saros made 39 saves.

Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar scored for the NHL-leading Avalanche (21-2-7), who dropped to 0-4 in shootouts this season. Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots in regulation and overtime.

With the game tied 2-all, Skjei's shot from the right point through traffic beat a screened Wedgewood on the far side with 7:02 remaining in the third period.

With the Avalanche trailing late and Wedgewood pulled for an extra attacker, Makar scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The teams combined for four goals in the first 10:21 but neither team scored again until Skjei's goal in the third.

Nelson opened the scoring at 1:12 of the first period, but Marchessault tied it at 4:05 with a power-play goal.

Schaefer gave Nashville a 2-1 lead 1:25 later, digging out a loose puck from the right corner before driving to the net and beating Wedgewood on the far side.

Lehkonen tied it once again at 10:21, finding a puck in the low slot and beating Saros on the stick side.

Playing in his 900th career game, Nathan MacKinnon picked up an assist on that goal, making him the first NHL player to reach 50 points this season. MacKinnon was the first to 50 last season, too, making him just the fourth player in the last 30 years to do so in consecutive seasons.

MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had two assists.

The Avalanche host the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Predators host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

