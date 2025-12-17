MacKinnon has two goals and an assist as Avalanche beat Kraken 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for an NHL-leading 28 goals this season and added an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

MacKinnon also extended his point streak to six games as Colorado won for the fifth time in that span. The Avalanche, who have the league’s best record, have earned a point in 24 of the last 25 games.

Artturi Lehkonen, Samuel Girard and Brock Nelson also scored for the Avalanche. Mackenzie Blackwood had 34 saves.

Chandler Stephenson, Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle scored goals for the Kraken, who have lost Kraken have lost nine of last 10 games. Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots.

The reeling Kraken put pressure on the league-leading Avalanche throughout the game and scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead going into the third.

MacKinnon tied the game early in the third period with a one-timer from the right circle, and iced the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Kraken had a chance to take a third-period lead when they were given a penalty shot as Josh Manson was whistled for covering the puck with his glove in the crease with 12:11 left in the game. Eberle’s shot hit the right post.

Less than a minute later Nelson scored the go-ahead goal for the Avalanche.

Lehkonen deflected a shot for the game’s first goal midway through the first period.

Up Next

Avalanche: Host Winnipeg on Friday.

Kraken: At Calgary on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl