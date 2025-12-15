MacKinnon has goal and assist as Avalanche beat Predators 4-2 for 11th straight home win on Saturday

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his NHL-leading 26th goal and added an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Saturday night for their 11th straight home win.

MacKinnon, who has scored in six straight home games, leads the league with 55 points.

Jack Drury, Victor Olofsson and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which is 13-0-2 on home ice this season. The 11 straight wins matches the second-longest in franchise history, previously accomplished Jan. 31-March 27 of last season.

The longest home winning streak is 18 games set during the 2021-22 Stanley Cup season.

The Avalanche’s 53 points through 32 games is tied for third all-time and they have just two regulation losses this season. They have earned at least a point in 23 of their last 24 games.

Jonathan Marchessault and Tyson Jost scored for Nashville and Justus Annunen stopped 38 shots against the team that traded him to the Predators at the start of the 2024-25 season. Nashville had won six of its last eight games, including a 4-3 shootout win over Colorado on Tuesday night.

Scott Wedgewood, the player the Avalanche got in exchange for Annunen, made 27 saves and tied Dallas’ Jake Oettinger for the most wins with 14.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche ahead 1:27 after the opening faceoff, the ninth time this season they have scored in the first 1:30. Drury’s fifth off the season, which deflected off defenseman Nicolas Hague’s knee, made it 2-0 at 11:47.

Marchessault cut the lead in half with a power-play goal 50 seconds later.

The Predators carried the play to start the second period but Colorado go the only goal when Olofsson scored on a delayed penalty at 9:57.

Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal with 3:31 remaining in the third.

