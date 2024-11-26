Watch Now
Hagel ties NHL record with 4 assists in 1st period, Lightning beat Avalanche 8-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel tied an NHL record with four assists in the opening period and finished with five as the Tampa Bay Lightning cruised past the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 on Monday.

Jake Guentzel scored twice while Mikey Eyssimont, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Nick Perbix, Anthony Cirelli and Luke Glendening also scored for Tampa Bay.

Hagel tied a franchise record with five assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots. Ivan Ivan scored both goals for Colorado.

Justus Annunen, who was pulled in the first period but returned for the third, allowed five goals on 16 shots. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots.

