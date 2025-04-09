Gabe Landeskog inches closer to possible return to Avs with AHL assignment

DENVER — Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog is taking the next step in his return to the team.

Landeskog was sent to the Colorado Eagles, the Avs’ AHL affiliate in Loveland, to begin a conditioning assignment. He will practice with the team and could play in the Eagles final two regular season home games on Friday and Saturday against Henderson.

The Eagles play their final three games of the regular season on the road next week.

Gabriel Landeskog has been loaned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on a conditioning assignment. pic.twitter.com/FgEu05vIiY — x - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 9, 2025

According to our partners at The Denver Post, a conditioning assignment in the AHL are limited to six days or three games, but the Avs could ask the league for an extension. The Avalanche's regular season ends Sunday in Anaheim.

Landeskog has been practicing with the Avs, but playing in a game could be the final test to pass before he is potentially activated for the playoffs.

Avs head coach Jared Bednar appeared on his weekly radio show Wednesday, saying this is the closest Landeskog has been to a return to the ice since he last played nearly three years ago.