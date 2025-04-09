Lande effect: Colorado Eagles resale tickets soar following Landeskog assignment

LOVELAND, Colo. — If you're looking to see a certain captain at an upcoming Colorado Eagles game, be prepared to pay a pretty penny.

The Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday sent captain Gabriel Landeskog to their AHL affiliate in Loveland to begin a conditioning assignment. He will practice with the team and could play in the Eagles' final two regular season home games on Friday and Saturday against Henderson.

As you'd expect, the resale market for tickets to this weekend's games went crazy after the announcement. We looked at several websites to find the price of a single ticket for Friday's game.

On Ticketmaster, tickets range from $150 to $400, but there are only a handful of listings.

Denver7

Stubhub had more listings, ranging from $135 to $627.

Denver7

Tickets on AXS range from $88 to more than $1,000. There are six tickets in Section E, several rows up from center ice, on resale for $1,250 each.

SeatGeek has tickets from $150 to $668, while Gametime has some from $112 to $310.

Denver7

"We have great season ticket holders and fans here in the area, and this building is sold out just about every single night anyway. So you throw this on top, tickets are very limited," said Kevin McGlue, head of the Eagles Communication department.

McGlue said fans may have luck in the arena's Voodoo Ranger Lounge.

"It's a standing-room-only area. It's got a bar. It's an awesome view right over the top of the goal. And I know they're going to try to accommodate as many standing-room-only customers and fans as they can there. But yeah, this place, it's going to be something else," he said.

If you're looking for tickets to the Voodoo Ranger Lounge, we found standard tickets for $88 on AXS.

Happy ticket hunting!