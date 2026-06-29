Colorado wildfires: The latest on evacuations, acres burned, containment and more

Multiple large and fast-moving wildfires are burning on the western side of Colorado, forcing evacuations, closures and sending plumes of smoke into the air and across the state.

Denver7 is tracking the latest on each and has crews working to learn more about these destructive fires. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has verbally declared disaster emergencies for several of these fires, which authorizes more resources to help with containment and protecting communities.

The National Weather Service is reporting that warm and dry air will coincide with gusty west and southwest winds on Monday and Tuesday, which could possibly continue through Friday. Sustained winds are expected to reach 15-30 mph in the high country, with gusts up to 45 mph.

"These conditions will drive very high fire danger across the warned area. Any new starts or established fires will likely spread rapidly under these conditions," the NWS said.

All of the below information on Colorado's wildfires will be updated as we learn more. All fire perimeter maps below are courtesy of Watch Duty.

Snyder Fire/Snyder Mesa Fire

📍Mesa County on Colorado-Utah border

Size: 30,208 acres (as of Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.)

Containment: 0% (as of Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.)

Start date: Late June 26 or early June 27

Cause: Lightning

All flags on state buildings will fly at half-staff on Monday to honor the three firefighters who died fighting the Snyder Mesa Fire, also called the Snyder Fire, which is burning in Mesa County on the Utah-Colorado line. They have been identified as Emily Barker, 38, of Michigan, Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Arizona, and Sydney Watson, 27, of Alabama. Two other firefighters were injured.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency in response to this fire on Saturday, June 27.

KKCO The Snyder Fire is seen burning on the Colorado-Utah border on June 28, 2026.

The Snyder Fire merged with the Jones Fire, and then overtook the Knowles Fire and Gore Fire. Because they have combined, this blaze is known as the Snyder Fire.

WATCH ► Denver7's Veronica Acosta is out in Mesa County reporting on the latest on the Snyder Fire. Here is her 5 p.m. Monday update.

Latest on deadly Mesa County wildfire

Emergency closures are in place along the Colorado River downstream of Fruita. The closure continues until the Utah state line. Anybody floating the Colorado River must end their trip at the Fruita boat ramp, as there are no river takeout points between Fruita and the Utah state line. This closure is expected to last through the Fourth of July weekend.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit reported that lightning started this fire.

The Red Cross evacuation resource center is open at Grand Junction High School until 8 p.m. Monday.

Gold Mountain Fire

📍Ouray County

Size: 8,336 acres (as of Monday, 7:30 p.m.)

Containment: 0% (as of Monday, 7:30 p.m.)

Start date: June 27

Cause: Unknown; possibly a tree fell on a power line

Ouray County declared a state of emergency on Sunday, June 28 for the Gold Mountain Fire, which originated on U.S. Forest Service land. The fire has been "very influenced by the wind," the county said, and is burning in extremely steep and rugged terrain.

According to Watch Duty, the fire has burned 8,336 acres as of 7:40 p.m. Monday. Conditions look like they will be worse on Tuesday, said Ouray County Manager Antonio Mendez during a Ouray County Board of Commissioners emergency meeting on Monday.

Submitted to Denver7 A view of the Gold Mountain Fire from Lake City on June 28, 2026.

"So, just want to set expectations there: We're probably going to have a tough week here," added Jake Niece with the Ouray County Board of County Commissioners during the emergency BOCC meeting Monday.

Multiple fire crews — both on the ground and in the air — were ordered to assist. A USFS fire investigator responded to this wildfire to work to determine the cause. According to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office, the fire started after a tree fell on a power line but the USFS said the cause is under investigation and confirmed it started on private land.

Evacuations are currently in place for:



Lake Lenore and Panoramic Heights areas

Redstone Road

Peck’s Trailer Park

Cedar Hill Cemetery, east of Highway 550

Anybody recreating in the area of Cow Creek on U.S. Forest Service land past the intersection of County Road 12

Michael Seamans/Michael Seamans/The Gazette via A helicopter provides bucket drops to assist firefighters battling the Gold Mountain Fire on the town line of Ouray and Ridgeway, Colo., Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Michael G. Seamans/The Gazette via AP)

A pre-evacuation notice is in place from Whispering Pines to Black Lake neighborhood along County Road 17, according to the county.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Ridgway Secondary School, located at 1200 Green St. in Ridgway.

Mike Cateriny captured this photo of the Gold Mountain Fire burning near Ouray on June 28, 2026.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, no structures were lost.

A two-mile stretch of Highway 550 is closed north of Ouray due to this fire. Only local residents are allowed to use County Road 17. All other traffic must go to Highway 145 through Telluride. Mendez said there is a potential for burning debris to fall on the highway.

"Since the last operational period, firefighters have focused on structure protection and point protection to safeguard homes and critical values at risk, supported by both ground and aviation resources," the USFS said at 4:13 p.m. Monday. "Crews worked in the Lake Lenore and Dexter Creek areas throughout yesterday’s shift. The fire has not crossed County Road 14A, and crews continue to use that corridor as a key operational boundary to keep the fire east of U.S. 550 and County Road 14A, and north of the City of Ouray."

The City of Ouray is not under an evacuation notice as of now, but a cell tower may have been damaged by the fire, resulting in limited service in the small community. The city is in touch with Verizon about getting a stronger unit into the area after a temporary mobile unit was brought in but was not sufficient.

The Ouray Volunteer Fire Department is responding to this fire and is accepting donations here.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency in response to the Gold Mountain Fire on Sunday.

There is no current threat to Ridgway State Park, which remains open to visitors.

Ouray County is under stage 2 fire restrictions, meaning campfires are not permitted. A public information officer with the county said they had to tell people at three different campfires to put out the flames on Sunday evening.

Willow Fire

📍Lake County, west of Leadville

Size: 1,261 acres (as of Monday, 6:20 p.m.)

Containment: 0% (as of Monday, 6:20 p.m.)

Start date: June 28

Cause: Unknown

On Sunday afternoon, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management announced evacuations for the Willow Fire, which is burning on U.S. Forest Service land in the Twin Mounds area below Mount Massive. Fire behavior has been more "moderate" on Monday compared to Sunday, the USFS said.

Josh Katz

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following locations:



County Road 4, 9, 9D, 5A, 48, and 99

All trails from the Fish Hatchery

All campgrounds around Turquoise lake

All trails up to treeline

Colorado Trails sections in this area

Hagerman Pass

Pre-evacuation orders apply to homes in the Grand West area, Mountain View East and West, Turquoise Lake Estates, Silver Hills Subdivision, and homes on County Roads 9, 17, and 4. Leadville proper is not under any evacuation orders.

WATCH ► Denver7's Adria Iraheta is in Leadville on Monday evening learning more about the Willow Fire. Here is her 10 p.m. report.

Monday evening update on Willow Fire burning west of Leadville

At 9:29 a.m. Monday, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management said there were no major updates overnight. On Monday morning, crews dropped water to limit the growth of some hotspots. Due to increasing winds, aircraft could not fly in the afternoon, the USFS reported.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis said it is "quite likely or possible" that part of or all of Leadville will be told to evacuate, depending on wind behavior in the afternoon.

However, officials said later that evening that winds had shifted 180 degrees from what officials expected, easing immediate concerns about evacuating Leadville, though pre‑evacuation zones remain.

Lake County Office of Emergency Management This photo shows the Willow Fire burning in Lake County on June 29, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

Multiple roads are closed in the area for first responders, including Turquoise Lake Road, Highway 300 at County Road 5 and County 5A (Fish Hatchery Loop), County Road 9 and County 99 intersection (Leadville Junction), and County Road 4 and County Road 48 (Turquoise Lake Dam entrance).

Large animals can be brought to the rodeo grounds on McWethy Drive.

The fire was very active on Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Due to the steep and rugged terrain, most of Sunday's firefighting efforts happened from the air. Crews will scout the area on Monday to try to access the fire.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency for this fire on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, locals say conversations everywhere—from grocery stores to neighborhoods—are focused on the fire, with some families packing bags as they near evacuation lines.

WATCH ► Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter is in Leadville Monday evening and spoke with a camper who evacuated from Turquoise Lake earlier in the day.

Willow Fire evacuee talks about the tense moments

Aspen Acres Fire

📍Custer County

Size: 22,826.8 acres (as of Monday, 5:30)

Containment: 0% (as of Monday, 5:30 p.m.)

Start date: June 29

Cause: Unknown

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday morning that several fire agencies had responded to a wildfire near Aspen Acres in Custer County, which has since spread into Pueblo County. This is about 15 miles northwest of Colorado City.

The fire grew from an estimated 2,000 acres Monday morning to 23,000 acres by 5 p.m. Monday. Winds around 100 mph pushed the fire to spread quickly and kept firefighting aircraft on the ground, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH ► Denver7's Monday evening report on the Aspen Acres Fire.

Monday evening update on Aspen Acres Fire burning near Pueblo

The Custer County Sheriff's Office said structures have been lost in both counties. An exact number is not yet confirmed. The cause of the fire is unknown as a fire investigator has not been able to reach that area.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office said the winds had started to pick up Monday afternoon and "the fire size is increasing rapidly."

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the Aspen Acres Fire on June 29, 2026.

The following areas are under an evacuation order, as of 7 p.m Monday:



Lazy Acres

Bishops Castle

12 Mile road

S. Pines Drive

San Isabel

Rye

Beulah

3R Road to Crow cutoff

3R Road East to Water Barrel Road

Burn Mill Road to I-25

An evacuation center is set up at the Pueblo County Recreation Center, located at 1650 Cooper Place. Pets are permitted. An evacuation site for large animals is set up at 4 Bar S, located at 6675 Highway 78.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office This photo of the Aspen Acres Fire was taken on the afternoon of June 29, 2026.

Highway 165 is closed from Highway 78 to the Pueblo County line at Lake Isabel.

Aircraft were ordered and were en route, but the Custer County Sheriff's Office said they may need to cancel due to wind.

Brian Fuselier Brian Fuselier took this photo from Pueblo and shared it in Denver7's Discover Colorado group on Facebook on June 29, 2026. The Aspen Acres Fire is burning southwest of Pueblo.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency for this fire on Monday morning.

Ferris Fire (includes Far Draw Fire & Doe Canyon Fire)

📍Montezuma and Dolores counties (Dolores Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest)

Size: 17,000 (as of Monday, 1:55 p.m.)

Containment: 0% (as of Monday, 1:55 p.m.)

Start date: June 27

Cause: All three suspected to have been started by lightning

The Ferris Fire began burning in the Glade Area near Narraguinnep Canyon, about 15 miles northwest of Dolores, on June 27.

High winds have caused extreme fire behavior on Monday. The nearby Doe Canyon Fire and Far Draw Fire merged with the Ferris Fire. The blaze is now being managed as the Ferris Fire. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Inciweb This aerial photo shows the Ferris Fire and Far Draw fires on June 27, 2026. The three fires in this area — in addition to the Doe Canyon Fire — are now called the Ferris Fire.

Residents and visitors in the area, as well as along the Lone Dome Road and Bradfield Campground, were evacuated on Saturday. The campground down Highway 504 to the McPhee Dam is under evacuation orders. Dolores County issued evacuations for Glade Ranch residents and a pre-evacuation order has been issued further east.

Anybody who evacuated is welcome to come to the Pleasant View Fire Station at 15235 Road CC.

The fire has not reached any private lands or the Lookout Tower. Air tankers dropped retardant around homes that are ahead of the fire as a precaution.

"Retardant drops were effective at slowing spread as were meadow systems that were less susceptible to burning," the USFS said.

U.S. Forest Service

A fire area closure is in effect, which runs about 30 miles northwest of Dolores and 10 miles east of Cahone. The public is not permitted within this area.

In a Monday afternoon update, Toby Cook, operations section chief with San Juan Team 8, said they got dozer lines on part of the northwest section and put fire retardant around the Glade Ranch subdivision northeast of the fire. The southern part of the fire has been quiet, Cook said.

11 Fire

📍 Fremont County

Size: 102.9 acres (as of Monday, 7:13 p.m.)

Containment: 0% (as of Monday, 7:13 p.m.)

Start date: June 28

Cause: Unknown

The 11 Fire began burning on the morning of June 28 around High Park Road and County Road 352A Fremont County.

Evacuations were ordered for anybody within a 1.25-mile radius of the fire and evacuees were welcomed at Pathfinder Park or Teller County Fairgrounds, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office reported. All evacuations and road closures were lifted at 6:40 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Talor Sheaffer 11 Fire burning in Fremont County on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

"Fire crews will continue working throughout the evening to contain the fire after battling challenging winds and high temperatures today," the sheriff's office said.

The Bureau of Land Management has assumed control of this incident.

Big Sheep Fire

📍 Moonshine Ranch near County Road 531

Size: 314 acres

Containment: Unknown

Start date: June 29

Cause: Unknown

We are working to learn more about this fire. The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office said multiple crews are on scene. A map of this fire is not yet available.

At 7:24 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said the area "between the fire and Highway 69 and to Farisita" is under a pre-evacuation notice. This area was previously under a mandatory evacuation notice.

Dry Creek Fire (fully contained)

📍 South of Rifle

Size: 316 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: June 23

Cause: Unknown

The Dry Creek Fire, which started burning on June 23, is fully contained.

All evacuation orders were lifted on June 28 as of 8 p.m., according to Watch Duty.

▶️Denver7 took a look at the reality of year-round wildfires in our special "Burned Out" in November. Watch it below and read our in-depth story here.