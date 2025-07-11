Sowbelly Fire burning in Delta County ‘a challenge’ due to fire-based terrain, location, fire officials say

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning along Colorado’s Western Slope has proven to be a challenge for firefighters as the blaze continues to grow, charring more than 2,000 acres of land by Friday morning.

The Sowbelly Fire is burning in the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area in Delta and Mesa counties and has grown to 2,192 acres in size as of Friday. The fire remained 0% contained, according to fire officials with the Bureau of Land Management.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire, which sparked Thursday and is currently burning in pinyon-juniper fuels along Tatum Ridge above Escalante Canyon Road in the southwest corner of Delta County.

Residents down Escalante Canyon, especially those past the “Pot Holes” recreation area in Montrose and Mesa counties were put on pre-evacuation notice and told they should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Bureau of Land Management

Any campers in the area were encouraged to leave and camp closer to Hwy 50 so they could leave if the fire continues advancing to the east and drops into Escalante Canyon. Delta County deputies were notifying campers in the area of Escalante Canyon and a Delta County Alert was issued in the area as well, deputies said.

“Due to the narrow canyon and limited evacuation routes, the Sheriff’s Office is recommending any existing campers leave the canyon area for campsites closer to the highway and no new camping occur in the canyon due to the wildfire,” deputies said Thursday. “Please avoid the area of Escalante Canyon for safety due to the hot, dry conditions and rapid growth of this fire.”

Fire behavior was significant Thursday due to high winds and hot temperatures, with a highly visible smoke plume from Hwy 50 between Grand Junction and Olathe, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke will remain in the air for several days, fire officials said. Residents with respiratory issues should take precautions to add filters to swamp coolers/air conditioners and keep windows closed if possible.