Mountain View Fire northwest of Buena Vista in Chaffee County 100% contained, sheriff’s office says

DENVER — A wildfire that destroyed two homes and forced the evacuation of residents at two sub divisions northwest of Buena Vista Thursday is now 100% contained, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mountain View Fire was reported in the area of the Mountain View Estates and the Morrison Creek subdivision shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Mandatory evacuations were then issued for the area, which encompassed approximately 50 homes, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Pre-evacuation notices were also in place for the surrounding five miles.

The blaze was last reported to be about 60 acres in size, according to officials, who said crews continue to work on a few remaining hotspots.

“Additional information related to the active evacuation orders and re-entry considerations will be shared shortly,” county government officials said when announcing the blaze had been fully contained.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.