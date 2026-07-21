Major mudslides prompt 'extended closure' of Highway 145 in southwest Colorado

Two "major mudslides" have prompted the closure of Highway 145 in San Miguel County Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced.

The road is now "completely impassible" after the mudslides brought four to five feet of mud and four- to five-foot boulders to the roadway, according to the San Miguel County sheriff's office. The debris spans 250 feet across the highway, per the sheriff's office.

"This will be an extended closure," the 4 p.m. post from the sheriff's office said.

The closure spans from Highway 62 junction to the top of Norwood Hill, according to the post.

Officials said at 4:45 p.m. CDOT was on scene with a plow truck, and more equipment was in en route.

County Road M44, also known as Specie Creek Road, "is a viable alternate route ONE WAY only from Highway 145 to Norwood," the sheriff's office said at 5 p.m.

"Drive with caution," officials said. "Conditions may change."

Mountains Telluride's Palm Theatre, intermediate school flood after heavy rain, mudslides Kaylee Harter

It's not the only roadway closed after recent mudslides.

On Monday, a mudslide triggered by a flash flood forced the closure of Interstate 70 in Garfield County, and the roadway remains closed Tuesday evening.

Denver7 Traffic Mudslide closes both directions of I-70 in Garfield County Robert Garrison

Not far from the Highway 62 closure, Friday mudslides in Telluride prompted the closures of Imogene Pass and Tomboy Road, according to Telluride officials.

Tomboy Road was still closed as of Tuesday, with an estimated reopening Wednesday. The San Miguel County sheriff's office said Tuesday the reopening of Imogene Pass was contingent on the opening of Tomboy Road.

Friday's mudslides also flooded Telluride's Palm Theatre and intermediate school, causing "significant damage," according to school and fire officials.

