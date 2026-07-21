Mudslide closes both directions of I-70 in Garfield County

DENVER — A mudslide triggered by flash flooding forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 70 in Garfield County on Monday evening, snarling traffic in the area.

The closure stretches from Silt (Mile Point 97) to New Castle (Mile Point 105), with no estimated reopening time.

Authorities said floodwaters pushed mud and debris onto the interstate near New Castle, though no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 6 and nearby frontage roads, but officials said those routes are also experiencing standing water and mud, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Flooding has impacted other roads in the county.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said flash flooding is impacting the Peach Valley area.

County Road 214 (Peach Valley Road) is completely flooded at the intersection with County Road 262 (Mid Valley Lane).

Both roads are closed due to swift-moving water and multiple logs in the roadway.

Officials are urging motorists to use extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded sections of roadway.

