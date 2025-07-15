Turner Gulch Fire explodes to beyond 8,000 acres burned Tuesday morning

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Turner Gulch Fire burning in Mesa County pushed about eight miles east on Monday and remained active overnight, jumping from 1,500 acres Monday afternoon to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday morning.

Dry fuels and changes in the direction of the wind will result in more "extreme fire behavior" Tuesday, the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 said. That team assumed management of the fire Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, the Turner Gulch Fire was 8,140 acres.

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1

The Turner Gulch Fire is burning near the 341-acre Wright Draw Fire, which is just west of Highway 141. Both blazes broke out on July 10 during red flag conditions and "extensive" dry lightning, according to the most recent report from the management team. They are burning in areas that are difficult to access.

Below is a map of the two fires and where firefighters are attacking them. No structures have been lost in either fire.

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1

The Turner Gulch Fire and Wright Draw Fire are both threatening "values" within the canyon, the management team said.

"Extreme drought conditions, steep terrain, and hot and dry weather will continue to challenge firefighters on the Turner Gulch and Wright Draw Fires," the management team said. "Today, fire managers will continue assessing the fires, looking for opportunities to stop fire spread while protecting values at risk."

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1

Crews at the Turner Gulch Fire were able to secure part of the fireline along the west side of the fire, which protected at-risk areas along Highway 141. On Tuesday, they will continue to assess and prep structures that are adjacent to and ahead of the fire.

The management team said they have ordered more firefighting resources to help with these two fires. About 475 fire personnel are already working around the blazes, including Adams County Fire Rescue from the metro area.

Adams County Fire Rescue

Evacuations were previously called for this area of Highway 141, including between milemarkers 120 and 131. Pre-evacuation orders remain in place between milemarkers 131 and 137. An evacuation center is set up at the Clifton Community Center located at 3270 D 1/2 Road in Clifton.

To receive Mesa County emergency alerts, register online here. To ask specifics about this fire, call the information phone line at 970-852-6920 or email 2025.turnergulch@firenet.gov.