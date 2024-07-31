Lyons business stays open amid Stone Canyon fire, providing community support

LYONS, Colo. — As fire crews continue to battle the Stone Canyon Fire burning near Lyons, one business owner said he's keeping his doors open to support the community.

Neil Sullivan, owner of St. Vrain Market in downtown Lyons, said he's seen his fair share of tragedies since his shop opened 16 years ago.

Sullivan's business was severely impacted by significant flooding in 2013. He also said they've witnessed recent wildfires.

Now, as firefighters battle the deadly Stone Canyon Fire, Sullivan said he's staying open to helping the community.

"We want to be as a resource to the community. We want to be here for people who are either being evacuated, or workers who are still here, or the crews fighting the fires," he said.

Sullivan said his family evacuated on Tuesday when the fire broke out.

"Right from the front door of the St. Vrain Market, you could see on the ridge line, just to the northwest, the actual flames and the smoke and the fire," he said.

On Wednesday, the town's fire activity was not too visible, but people nearby could feel the impacts of the smoke.

"The air quality is horrible," said Sullivan. "It feels very quiet in town, which is probably a good thing. The more people stay out of the way, I think, the better."

Sullivan said he's on standby in case anyone needs his support, whether it's for evacuees or first responders.

"I'm in contact with the town staff and the town administrator. I'm also in contact with the control center for the fire. They know to reach out when they're ready," he said.