WB I-70 near Dotsero in Eagle County closed due to fire

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 near Dotsero in Eagle County was closed Saturday afternoon due to a fire in the area.
The Colorado State Patrol said the closure will be for an extended period, and there are no detours in place.
CDOT cameras in the area shows westbound traffic being diverted at the Dotsero Exit.
Information on the fire was not immediately available.
CSP advised motorists to expect significant traffic delays.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story
