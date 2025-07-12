Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

WB I-70 near Dotsero in Eagle County closed due to fire

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 12, 9am
cdotcam.png
Posted
and last updated

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 near Dotsero in Eagle County was closed Saturday afternoon due to a fire in the area.

The Colorado State Patrol said the closure will be for an extended period, and there are no detours in place.

CDOT cameras in the area shows westbound traffic being diverted at the Dotsero Exit.

Information on the fire was not immediately available.

CSP advised motorists to expect significant traffic delays.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 gives school supply drive.jpg

Community

Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed