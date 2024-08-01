Alexander Mountain Fire: 'At least two dozen structures' damaged, destroyed in Larimer County fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — "At least two dozen structures" have been damaged or destroyed in the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, the largest wildfire burning in Colorado, which has grown to 8,089 acres, the sheriff's office confirmed Thursday.

The fire was mapped on Thursday morning, when the Southwest Incident Management Team I took command of the fire. It grew more than 400 acres since the last update Wednesday evening and is still just 1% contained.

"Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services personnel were able to enter several impacted neighborhoods in the Alexander Mountain Fire burn area on August 1," the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. "Unfortunately, they confirmed that at least two dozen structures in the immediate area of Palisade Mountain Drive and Snow Top Drive have been damaged or destroyed by the fire. The structures are believed to be a combination of homes and outbuildings."

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Damage assessment teams will assess those properties more thoroughly on Friday morning, if fire conditions allow.

"Affected property owners will be notified by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office once that process is complete," the sheriff's office said.

Anybody who believes their home was impacted by this fire can call Damage Assessment Center at 970-980-2800.

U.S. Forest Service

“Getting the notification that your home or property has been damaged is never easy. We will grieve alongside our neighbors through this difficult process, and our team will be here for you in the difficult days and months ahead,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “The hundreds of people assigned to this fire will continue working around the clock to keep our community safe.”

The below map details current mandatory and voluntary evacuations, as well as road closures. Click here for a larger version. For the latest on evacuation changes, text LCEVAC to 888777 or go to www.nocoalert.org.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following areas:



Drake to Dam Store along Highway 34, including Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain

County Road 43 from Drake to just west of Old Bridge Road

Waltonia Road, Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch, and Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch

Near Bobcat Ridge and Flatiron Reservoir

Masonville area and Glade Road from Highway 34 to Indian Creek

County Road 18E from Pole Hill to Pinewood Reservoir

North side of Carter Lake north to Highway 34

Dunraven Glade, along County Road 43, including Streamside Drive and Dunraven Glade Road (evacuation area extends north past Miller Fork Road and Dunraven Trailhead)

Pre-evacuations are in effect for:



Glen Haven, west towards Dark Mountain

Hidden Valley east of Devils Backbone including Ridge Pkwy and Spring Glade Rd to the north

Evacuation centers are set up at:



Foundations Church, 1380 Denver Ave, Loveland

Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park

Boulder County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building, 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont

City of Loveland Acting City Manager Rod Wensing signed a Declaration of a Local Disaster Emergency on Thursday for this fire, joining both Larimer County and the State of Colorado, which did the same on Tuesday. These declarations enable access to local, state, and federal resources for emergency response, the city said.

The Glen Haven Post Office has temporarily closed, as many of its customers are under mandatory evacuations. Those customers can pick up their mail at the Estes Park Post Office, located at 215 W. Riverside Drive in Estes Park.

About 265 people are working to contain the blaze. Persistent hot and dry weather is expected over the fire area Thursday, according to Inciweb.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anybody with information about how it started to submit a tip to the U.S. Forest Service here.

A news conference about this wildfire is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Alexander Mountain Fire is one of three significant fires burning on the Front Range. There is also the Stone Canyon Fire in Boulder County and Quarry Fire in Jefferson County.

