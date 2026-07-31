Flags at half staff, honor escort across Colorado for fourth wildland firefighter death from burnover incident

Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor 43-year-old Nathan Matthews, the fourth wildland firefighter to die from injuries sustained in the burnover incident on the Knowles Fire in western Colorado. The Knowles Fire merged with other fires to eventually become the Snyder Fire near the Utah-Colorado border.

Nathan Matthews, 43, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew to fight the wildfire. He was receiving medical care for burn injuries he suffered during his time working the Knowles Fire before he died on Friday, July 24 from those injuries.

Wildfire Fourth firefighter dies from injuries in burnover incident in Mesa County Veronica Acosta

Multiple federal and state agencies will gather at the Denver Federal Center Friday to escort the fallen firefighter via Interstate 70 to the Bureau of Land Management facilities in Grand Junction.

The honor escort will be led by Colorado State Patrol departing from the Federal Center at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

If you would like to pay your respects Friday, officials say you can gather at the Furniture Row parking lot in Lakewood where the procession will pass around 7:33a.m. as it turns onto the westbound 6th Avenue on-ramp.

Officials say you can also observe the escort along the I-70 route from the overpasses, but emphasize motorists cannot park or stop on interstate shoulders, ramps, bridges or overpasses.

Pedestrians should also not enter the interstate, ramps or other restricted roadway areas.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will implement rolling closures and brief temporary ramp closures along the route to Grand Junction.

Matthews was one of five firefighters who experienced the burnover incident. Three firefighters died at the scene: Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama.

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