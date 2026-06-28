'Sacrifice will never be forgotten': Colorado, federal agencies mourn loss of 3 firefighters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Three federal firefighters were killed and two others injured in a burnover on the Knowles and Gore fires near the Colorado–Utah line Saturday, prompting widespread support from state and national agencies.

The two injured firefighters are being treated for burns, according to authorities. The identities of the two firefighters are being withheld pending notifications.

The crew was battling multiple fires — Jones, Snyder Mesa, and Knowles — at the time of the burnover.

The fires have since merged into the Snyder Mesa Fire, now over 28,000 acres, and burning in Mesa County and parts of Utah.

The loss of three firefighters is being felt across Colorado and the nation as several state and federal agencies honored their service and shared their condolences in the statements below:

◼️ Douglas County Sheriff's Office | The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest condolences to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, the USDA Forest Service, and the families of the three firefighters who were killed yesterday battling the Knowles and Gore fires. Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We are keeping the two injured crew members in our thoughts for a full recovery.

◼️ West Metro Fire | Every firefighter understands the risks that come with the job. Today, we're reminded of just how great those risks can be. We join the fire service in mourning the loss of three wildland firefighters who lost their lives, and we are keeping the injured firefighters, their families, friends, and fellow crew members in our thoughts.

◼️ Larimer County Sheriff's Office | Our hearts are heavy for all grieving the loss of 3 firefighters near the CO-UT border. Wildland crews play a pivotal role in keeping our communities safe & this loss is a sad reminder of the dangers they face in service to others.

◼️ Boulder County Fire | This is terrible news. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and crews of those who were putting themselves on the line for the safety of our communities. We sincerely appreciate all of our wildland firefighters.

◼️ Gov. Jared Polis | I’m devastated about the loss of three heroic firefighters who died in the line of duty in Western Colorado. The men and women who serve on the front lines of these fires risk their lives to keep us safe and to protect the lands and communities we love. To the loved ones of those lost, and to their fellow crew members - some who are still battling the flames – know that the State of Colorado mourns alongside you.

◼️ U.S. Wildland Fire Service | The U.S. Wildland Fire Service stands united with the USDA Forest Service in grief and in our unwavering support for the loved ones left behind. Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.