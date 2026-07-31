New report reveals extreme conditions faced by firefighters in deadly burnover event near Colorado-Utah border

A newly released report from the U.S. Wildland Fire Service and U.S. Forest Service provides new insight into the extreme conditions crews faced in the burnover event near the Colorado-Utah stateline that killed multiple firefighters in late June.

The new details show the crew had less than 30 minutes between reporting a nearby fire and the fatal fire entrapment.

New report sheds new light on deadly Western Slope blaze

Firefighters Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson were killed in the incident, and Nathan Matthews died July 24 as a result of his injuries. A fifth firefighter is still recovering from his injuries, according to the report. Officials have not released further information about the person's condition.

The Rifle Helitack crew had arrived to fight the Knowles and Gore fires the morning of June 27.

A new ignition less than a mile northeast of the nearby Snyder Fire was detected around 12:30 p.m. that day and began "exhibiting extreme fire behavior," according to the report released Thursday. Initially, the fire was believed to be a spot fire from the Snyder Fire, but it was later confirmed to be lightning, per the report.

Very dry fuels and strong winds led to rapid spread throughout the afternoon, according to the report, and the new start eventually merged with the Snyder and Jones Fires. The fire has since been called the Snyder Fire.

Just before 3 p.m., the crew reported a fire near their location and communicated about a helicopter pick up. A helicopter was en route by 3:08 p.m. But by 3:19 p.m., the helicopter was unable to land due to smoke, and crews deployed their fire shelters.

“The Department of the Interior and the U.S. Wildland Fire Service extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and fellow firefighters who continue to mourn the loss of those who lost their lives on the Knowles Fire," U.S. Department of the Interior officials said in a statement to Denver7 on Thursday. "We remain committed to honoring their sacrifice by ensuring this investigation is conducted with the care and rigor it deserves.”

The report cautioned that the information included was preliminary and subject to change. The full investigation remains ongoing, officials said in the report.

