Colorado Department of Transportation works to prevent vehicle-caused wildfires

GOLDEN, Colo. — Arborist Tyler Andrews checks his work vehicle every day before heading out — including the chains attached to it.

"If they droop too low, they can scrape on the road and create sparks," Andrews said, "and that can create forest fires and ditch fires.”

It’s something the Colorado Department of Transportation says every driver should be doing as the summer heats up, as they urged Colorado drivers to reduce human-caused wildfire ignition on roadways.

“Preventing wildfires on our transportation corridors requires an active partnership between the state and every single motorist traveling through Colorado this summer,” said Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Executive Director Mike Morgan. “I want to caution everybody: We've had some rain, that at this point in time, what it looks like, I would call that false hope. Please don't take that for granted.”

Morgan said the threat is especially significant this year because of dry conditions.

► Watch Adria Iraheta's report in the player below:

State department of transportation works to prevent vehicle-caused wildfires as dry conditions raise fire risk

Of the roughly 6,000 wildfires Colorado sees every year, more than 90% are caused by people, Morgan said. Hot brakes, sparks from dragging chains, and tossing cigarettes out the window are just some of the ways drivers can accidentally ignite a fire.

"There's so many of these fires that are caused along the highway corridors that are preventable by just doing simple maintenance on your vehicle," Morgan said.

This year's conditions are making officials especially nervous.



"The drought conditions, the lack of snow pack, you know, these are unprecedented conditions," Morgan said. "It just, you know, it scares the heck out of me, to be real honest with you. I'm just super concerned.”

CDOT launched an emergency tree trimming project along state highways where the risk of fire is high two weeks ago.

Colorado has seen multiple wildfires that were sparked by vehicles dragging material along the road. Most recently, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office deputies traced a January grass fire back to a semi‑truck seen on video with its lowered landing gear scratching against I-76 and throwing sparks.

Officials say it is just one part of the solution — but the rest falls on us.

"Please do your part to reduce the number of ignitions," Morgan said.

For Andrews, wildfire awareness is already part of the job — and said he’ll continue doing his part to prevent them.

"That's come up in our safety meetings regularly, especially since we deal with street work and we do a lot of wildfire mitigation, so we have to be aware of those," Andrews said.

Vehicle Fire Prevention & Safety Tips

Prevent Vehicle Fires:

• Regularly inspect tires for wear to prevent blowouts and sparks

• Check chains and monitor for vehicle overheating

• Maintain your vehicle to avoid mechanical issues

If You Have Road Problems:

• Pull over to a paved area (stay on pavement)

• Avoid stopping in grassy areas where hot catalytic converters and other vehicle components could ignite vegetation

Emergency Preparedness:

• Carry a Class A fire extinguisher in your vehicle

• This allows you to respond quickly if a fire starts around your vehicle

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