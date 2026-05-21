Emergency project starts to remove trees along Colorado highways where wildfire risk is high

The Colorado Department of Transportation has started an emergency project to cut trees along state highways where the risk of wildfires is high.

This $4 million project targets five highway corridors along the Front Range and foothills.

That includes:



Colorado Highway 119 from mile point 0 to 40 (from US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon north to the Nederland area)

Highway 72 from mile point 10 to 53 (from Coal Creek Canyon through Pinecliffe and Nederland to near Allenspark)

Highway 93 from mile point 7 to 10 (between Golden and Boulder)

Highway 128 from mile point 1 to 3 (near the junction with CO 93, west of Broomfield)

Highway 67 from mile point 77 to 100 (from the Woodland Park area north toward Westcreek)

Google Maps This view from Google Maps shows a stretch of Coal Creek Canyon Road that will be part of this emergency project to cut down trees.

This work will continue through the end of June, spanning Mondays through Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Each day, the project is expected to advance about three miles.

Signage is already in place to warn drivers about the project and possible impacts to traffic, CDOT said.



Want to learn more about wildfire risk in Colorado? Colorado State University has a "Colorado Wildfire Risk Viewer" interactive map, where homeowners and business owners can identify wildfire risk, dive into local fire history and find resources about wildfire prevention and mitigation

Drivers who are traveling through the stretches listed above should expect alternating one-lane traffic.

Colorado Department of Transportation

“Reducing fuel loads along our highway corridors is a critical step in protecting both our infrastructure and the communities these roads serve,” said Jim Fox, CDOT’s deputy director of maintenance. “This emergency project allows us to address the highest-risk areas quickly and aggressively before fire season peaks.”

If funding allows, this project may expand to include other areas. CDOT said this project will conclude "once the project funds are exhausted."

Contractors VM West and Asplundh are doing this work.

Denver7 took a look at the reality of year-round wildfires in our November special "Burned Out." Watch the 20-minute special, which was nominated for an Emmy, in the video player below.

Burned Out: The reality of year-round wildfires in Colorado | A Denver7 special

Colorado has seen multiple wildfires that were sparked by vehicles dragging material along the road. Most recently, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office deputies traced a January grass fire back to a semi‑truck seen on video with its lowered landing gear scratching against Interstate 76 and throwing sparks.

CDOT reminds drivers to make sure that vehicles are properly maintained and nothing is dragging. They also recommend attaching safety chains securely, spark-proof vehicles, checking tire pressure to ensure you're not driving on exposed wheel rims and maintaining your brakes, as brakes worn too win can cause metal-to-metal contact and, therefore, a spark.