Colorado food banks say SNAP, Medicaid cuts would hinder them from meeting increased need

DENVER — As the U.S. Senate considers President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," Colorado food banks and pantries are bracing for potential changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

"We're really concerned and we're hopeful because we know what a critical role that both SNAP and Medicaid play in our communities," said Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies.

According to analysis from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the bill would cut taxes by $3.75 trillion but also increase deficits by $2.4 trillion over the next decade. The CBO also estimates an increase of 10.9 million people without health insurance under the bill by 2034, including 1.4 million who are in the country without legal status in state-funded programs.

The package would reduce federal outlays, or spending, by nearly $1.3 trillion over that period, the budget office said.

The bill would expand the work requirements to receive food aid, according to the Associated Press. Under current law, able-bodied adults without dependents must fulfill work requirements until they are 54, and that would change under the bill to age 64.

Also, some parents are currently exempt from work requirements until their children are 18; that would change so only those caring for a dependent child under the age of 7 are exempt.

The CBO estimates that the bill will reduce SNAP spending by $92 billion over the next decade and reduce participation by 3.2 million people. Those impacted by the cuts would likely turn to food pantries, which are already battling increased food costs and increased need.

"Access to these types of programs isn't a handout, it's really trying to help fortify our collective well-being," said Thai Nguyen, executive director and founder of Kaizen Food Rescue.

Read our previous coverage on hunger in Colorado below:



Denver7 brought the concerns of food banks to the US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. As of Wednesday evening, we have not received a response.

Pulling told Denver7 that even the smallest cuts to SNAP would create a negative ripple effect.

"If there are cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, while already our costs are up and our federal food sources are down, it leaves us unable to meet that need," said Pulling.

If you need food assistance, there are additional resources. The USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program connects low-income families with U.S.-grown food, while the Double Up Food Bucks program gives you dollar-for-dollar benefits back when you use your EBT card to buy fresh, healthy foods. You can also click here for a list of all food banks and pantries in our state.

The state has offered the following solutions for those who may be impacted by potential changes to SNAP benefits:



Roll over unused SNAP benefits to the next month . Unused benefits can remain on EBT cards for up to nine months. This may help cushion the impact of the reduction in benefits.

. Unused benefits can remain on EBT cards for up to nine months. This may help cushion the impact of the reduction in benefits. Stock up on non-perishable items now , while you have the additional benefits. (View tips on stocking your pantry in English or Spanish.)

, while you have the additional benefits. (View tips on stocking your pantry in English or Spanish.) Stretch food ingredients and plan to use them in more than one meal. This helps to save money and reduce food waste. (View tips on stretching ingredients in English or Spanish.)

and plan to use them in more than one meal. This helps to save money and reduce food waste. (View tips on stretching ingredients in English or Spanish.) Consider freezing produce to make fruit and vegetables last longer. (View tips on freezing food in English or Spanish.)

to make fruit and vegetables last longer. (View tips on freezing food in English or Spanish.) Look at unit prices to compare similar products at the grocery store. (View tips on comparing prices in English or Spanish.)