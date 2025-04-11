Federal funding cuts the latest blow to Colorado food banks already struggling with rising food costs

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Amid rising food costs, food banks across Colorado have been dealt an additional blow of cuts to federal funding.

Charles Mathis relies on the Adams County Food Bank to help feed his family.

"The reason why I enjoyed coming to this particular food bank is because of the variety that you would receive. But now it's kind of less and less, but still, I'm ever so grateful," said Mathis.

On Friday, Mathis was trying to pick up a box of nutritious food set aside specifically for seniors but the food bank was all out.

"We've already exceeded our limit this week, so we're not able to provide that. That's disheartening," said Stephanie Wayne, executive director of the Adams County Food Bank.

Wayne said it's hard to keep carts even halfway full by the end of each week. Wednesday has quickly become the busiest food distribution day as folks notice their options run out by the end of the week.

Denver7 Data from Adams County Food Bank

"In the past year, we have [gone] from serving about 15,000 neighbors a week to 22,000 neighbors a week. We're registering 15 to 20 new neighbors a day. We've seen — just since January — about an 8% increase in registration," said Wayne.

The rising cost of food has not only impacted families at the grocery store but also local food banks and their purchasing power. On top of that, many report that federal grant opportunities are becoming more scarce and more competitive.

"Our buying power has changed and what we're able to get in commodities has changed," said Wayne.

Volunteers like Frank Garcia are part of the solution.

"I help out with my family, it benefits a lot with me," he said of the Adams County Food Bank.

Local nonprofits who find themselves in need are hoping more people will recognize the need and donate if they can.

Click here to donate to Adams County Food Bank. To find a food distribution site near you, click here.