Denver7Gives: Food Bank of The Rockies in need of more volunteers

DENVER, Colo — Denver 7's inaugural Gives Day is now just a week away. On Saturday, March 29, viewers will join Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hildago and Traffic Anchor Jason Luber to help pack meals for those in need. While the event is full there is still time for you to help out the food bank right now.

Every Saturday morning, bright and early, you can catch the wise family helping those in need at the Food Bank of the Rockies in Denver.

“So we started every single week coming in, and actually, since lent started, we've been coming in twice a week,” Douglas Wise said.

The Wise family actively spends their weekends giving back, and they say during the process their family has grown with other volunteers becoming more like family.

“They're wonderful. The staff is wonderful, can't say enough good things about them, and just made friends with them and made friends with the other volunteers,” Liz Wise said.

Besides the camaraderie, the Wise family says packing up meals for people at the food bank truly gives them joy.

“We mainly do the warehouse, just because that's what we like to do. We kind of like being able to be inside, kind of, kind of do stuff behind the scenes. There's also, like, stuff like you could actually go to, like the food pantries,” Sarah Wise said.

The Food Bank says the need for volunteers continues to so they are hoping more individuals and families like the Wise family will help out.

“I think they only have a small cadre of permanent employees, and then they're relying on all of the volunteers. And some of these volunteers have been working here for 27 years. Have over 7000 hours of volunteer time, so it's just phenomenal,” Douglas Wise said.