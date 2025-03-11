Registration now open for the 2025 Denver Pride 5K this June

DENVER – If the warmer temps have you dreaming of things to do outside in the summer, The Center on Colfax invites you to join thousands of others who participate in the Denver Pride 5K.

The Center on Colfax announced Tuesdayregistration is open for the annual event on June 28.

“The Pride 5K is more than just a race—it’s a chance to make a real difference,” said Natalie Zanoni, Interim CEO of The Center on Colfax in a release.

“Every step taken and every dollar raised helps fund essential programs and services, including social support groups, mental health resources, and our youth center.”

This year’s Pride 5K will not be impacted by the change in parade route due to ongoing construction for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project.

Denver Pride 5K is a fundraiser helping to support programs at The Center on Colfax, the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Rocky Mountain region.

Organizers expect around 4,000 participants and hope to exceed 2024’s amount raised of $212,000, according to the release.

You can register before June 1 before prices increase.

Denver7 is an official sponsor of Denver PrideFest.