Applications for this year’s Denver Pride Parade are now live. Here’s how you can apply.

DENVER – This year’s Denver Pride Parade is shaping up to be different than years past, and if you’ve been looking forward to participating, some good news: Applications are now open.

“We’re excited to welcome more than 250 entries to this year’s Denver Pride Parade, a cornerstone of Pride weekend and a vital fundraiser for The Center on Colfax,” said Natalie Zanoni, The Center’s Interim CEO in a news release Tuesday. “We encourage participants to apply early to secure their spot and make this year’s celebration unforgettable.”

Historically held on Colfax Avenue, this year’s parade route will shift due to ongoing construction for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project, which could affect revenue for businesses along the renowned corridor.

The Center on Colfax

In response, Zanoni said The Center would continue their partnership efforts “to ensure that festivalgoers and the broader community can fully support Colfax and surrounding businesses during Denver Pride weekend.”

The Center is working closely with city agencies and community organizations to finalize event logistics, including designated ADA viewing areas and announcer locations, Zanoni said.

The annual PrideFest helps raise money for The Center, which supports organizations and programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, the transgender community, legal and training programs.

The event typically brings nearly half a million people to Civic Center Park over the two days – the largest Pride celebration in the Rocky Mountains. This year, PrideFest will take place on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, with the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade happening Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

If you’re looking to apply, head over to the Denver PrideFest’s website for more information.

