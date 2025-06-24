Denver Clerk & Recorder to host first-ever LGBTQ+ marriage marathon to kick off Pride Weekend

DENVER — The Denver Clerk & Recorder will host its first-ever LGBTQ+ marriage marathon to kick off Pride Weekend.

The Pride marriage marathon will start on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Webb Municipal Building and run through 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in tying the knot can get a marriage license and meet with an officiant to get married. No appointments are necessary.

Participating couples will be entered in a raffle for giveaways, including a one-hour photography session, dinner for two at Tarasco's Restaurant, four tickets to the Denver Zoo, gift cards to Leven Deli, Cuba Cuba, Hamburger Mary's and Ollie & Parks, and a coupon to La Brewjula Café.

The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office has hosted marriage marathons in the past, but never before for LGBTQ+ couples.

Community Denver Pride returns June 28-29, 2025 Denver7 & The Center on Colfax

This year's Denver Pride festival will span Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29. The weekend begins with the Pride 5K on Saturday, followed by Denver PrideFest at Civic Center Park. On Sunday, Denver's Pride Parade will start at 17th Ave. and Franklin Street at 9:30 a.m. The route goes down 17th this year, instead of Colfax like years prior, due to construction.

