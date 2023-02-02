Watch Now
Thomas "Detour" Evans collecting Coloradans' old luggage, creating massive art piece

Detour's new sculpture, coming to DIA
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 02, 2023
DENVER - Who knew your 40-year-old suitcase could be considered art?

As we first reported back in November, DIA will soon be collecting Colorodans' old luggage in order to create a new art installation, "It's Not What You Take, It's What You Bring Back." The artist in charge of the project is named Thomas "Detour" Evans, and he will be participating in a webinar with DIA today to answer your questions.

You can find the link for the webinar here, which kicks off at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 2.

When I interviewed Detour last fall, he told me about the meaning behind this design. He said the infinity symbol represents the constant, 24/7 nature of the airport, and that the rainbow coloration encapsulates the memories our travels metaphorically pack, themselves.

"When we [travel], we sort of expand our mindset and, you know, just gain life experience," said Evans. "When we return to our home, we start to change from the things that are in that bag."

In the above video, you can see more renderings of this piece, which he expects to open in the next 1-2 years.

