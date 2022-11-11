Watch Now
Aurora artist commissioned to create suitcase sculpture at DIA.

He will construct a colorful infinity symbol, made entirely of passengers' luggage
An Aurora man is creating a new massive art display for the Denver International Airport.
A Denver artist wants your help creating this suitcase-sculpture at DIA
Posted at 8:35 AM, Nov 11, 2022
DENVER — Who knew our baggage could become art? Well, the physical kind.

The artist Thomas "Detour" Evans has been commissioned by the Denver International Airport to create a new sculpture outside of the new Concourse B East (where United will be).

His idea: To create a rainbow infinity-symbol, comprised entirely of donated luggage, and call it, "It's Not What You Take, But What You Bring Back." His goal is to symbolize the 24/7 nature of both the airport and the journey of life, as well as memorialize the stories and experiences you gain when you travel.

Aurora man commissioned by DIA to make art piece for concourse

However, he also loves the communal aspect.

"For me, it was the idea of having sculptures that are made from upcycled material," Evans told Denver7. "That way, I have an opportunity for other individuals in the community to be a part of that piece."

In the above story, you can see more renderings of this future installation, which he estimates should be ready by 2024.

He will not collect luggage until the springtime, but to find him and his work, his Instagram handle is @Detour303.

