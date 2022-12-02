'The Jedi Handbook' brings 'Star Wars' to life at Aurora Fox Arts Center

AURORA, Colo. — You cannot force your kids to like the same movies that you did growing up, but you can show them The Force.

The Aurora Fox Arts Center is now featuring the play "The Jedi Handbook," which recreates many of the treasured scenes from the original trilogy of "Star Wars."

The story centers on a man who is reliving his childhood through the three movies that guided them the most. In addition to bringing many of their iconic moments to life, the play is infused with oodles of winking Easter eggs for longtime fans.

In the above video, you can hear more about its production, as well as watch me showdown in a lightsaber battle with the cast.

For information on tickets, you can head here.