LAKEWOOD, Colo. - You could say that Paul and Francie Molliconi believe the secret to a happy marriage is quality time.

The two have been married for 45 years, and they said watching athletics together, specifically the Broncos, has been an integral part to their relationship.

"We've watched a lot of athletics," Paul Molliconi said. "We watch football 'til it comes out of our ears."

But it' not just watching the Broncos for this Colorado couple. The Molliconis said they also take senior fitness classes together at the Green Mountain Recreation Center in Lakewood. They've been going to the classes there together for 30 years, which has been another pillar of their marriage.

"We just feel better when we keep exercising," Francie Molliconi said. "As long as we can do it, we're gonna stay there."

Senior couple suggests the secret to a happy marriage might be watching the Broncos

In the above story, you can hear more about their super-fandom and their appreciation for continuing to share hobbies together.

