Denver police order block of Uptown neighborhood to shelter in place Friday morning

A shelter-in-place order was issued for a block of the Uptown neighborhood Friday morning as Denver police try to contact the suspect in a robbery.
DENVER — A shelter-in-place order was issued for a block of the Uptown neighborhood Friday morning as Denver police try to contact the suspect in a robbery.

Residents at the intersection of E. 17th Ave. and N. Emerson Street are impacted and should expect heavy police presence in the area.

AirTracker7 is headed to the scene now.

