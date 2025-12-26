Denver police order block of Uptown neighborhood to shelter in place Friday morning

DENVER — A shelter-in-place order was issued for a block of the Uptown neighborhood Friday morning as Denver police try to contact the suspect in a robbery.
Residents at the intersection of E. 17th Ave. and N. Emerson Street are impacted and should expect heavy police presence in the area.
AirTracker7 is headed to the scene now.
