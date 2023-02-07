Golden High School kicks off Wish Week celebration with a visit from Queen Elsa

Golden, Colo. - You only get one "Golden Birthday," so might as well celebrate it with royalty.

Everly Carson, who turned six on February 6, got a visit from Queen Elsa yesterday, while arriving for Wish Week at Golden High School.

Many schools across Colorado participate in Wish Week every year, in an effort to raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado. Now in their sixth straight year of fundraising, Golden High School is on the cusp of surpassing $200,000 raised.

"It's an opportunity to give back to our community, and to give back to children who need help," said Principal Brian Conroy.

They will be hosting fundraiser events all week, but they kicked everything off by celebrating Everly, who has been battling Neuroblastoma for two years.

In the above story, you can see the moment Queen Elsa surprised Everly in the gymnasium, and see the smile in her face as she gets to eat her birthday cupcake.

To donate, you can head here.

