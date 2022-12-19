Family collects for Salvation Army for 67th consecutive year

DENVER — At 96 years old, most people's ideal retirement would not feature standing out in 20-degree weather.

However, this is nothing new for Merrell and Dory Fie, who spent Friday afternoon collecting for the Salvation Army for a 67th consecutive time.

This was at the King Soopers on University Hill, where their whole family is involved now — including even their great grandchildren, Cooper and Nora.

Fie Family Merrell and his great grandson, Cooper



Just this year alone, the family has raised more than $174,000 for the Salvation Army, through both online and in-person efforts.

"This brings back a lot of memories," said Merrell, who turns 95 in a few months. "But it also brings back recollections of helping a lot of people."

In the video above, you can hear more from this altruistic couple, and meet the family that plans to keep this tradition going forever.