Family collects for Salvation Army for 67th consecutive year

Merrel and Dory Fie first started ringing the bell in 1955
At 96 years old, most people's ideal retirement would not feature standing out in 20-degree weather. But there's a Colorado couple who does just that for
The Fie Family collecting for the Salvation Army, a 67th staright year
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 19, 2022
DENVER — At 96 years old, most people's ideal retirement would not feature standing out in 20-degree weather.

However, this is nothing new for Merrell and Dory Fie, who spent Friday afternoon collecting for the Salvation Army for a 67th consecutive time.

This was at the King Soopers on University Hill, where their whole family is involved now — including even their great grandchildren, Cooper and Nora.

Merrell and his great grandson, Cooper
Just this year alone, the family has raised more than $174,000 for the Salvation Army, through both online and in-person efforts.

"This brings back a lot of memories," said Merrell, who turns 95 in a few months. "But it also brings back recollections of helping a lot of people."

In the video above, you can hear more from this altruistic couple, and meet the family that plans to keep this tradition going forever.

