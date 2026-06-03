ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Joshua Maupin has known he wanted to be a teacher since elementary school. On Tuesday, he got his chance.

The Eaglecrest High School senior spent time at the Cherry Creek Innovations Campus working alongside teacher Amy Jaster before heading to Prairie Middle School to teach an 8th grade math class — using Rubik's cubes.

Jaster said the experience is part of a broader mission.

"One of my missions in this program is to change how we see teaching. Teaching is a great career," Jaster said.

► Watch Mike Castellucci's report in the player below:

Eaglecrest High School senior uses Rubik's cube skills to teach 8th graders math

Maupin, who started solving Rubik's cubes in 4th grade, used the puzzle to connect math concepts to students in a hands-on way. The Cherry Creek Foundation provided a Rubik's cube for every student in the class.

"I am a senior at Eaglecrest High School right now, graduating next week. I'm going to teach you Rubik's and connect it to math," Maupin told the class.

Mike Castellucci

The 8th graders had mixed reactions as they worked through the puzzle.

"It's making me lose brain cells," one student said.

"It kind of makes sense, some parts of it," another student said.

Jaster said Maupin's ability to connect with students is what sets him apart.

"You got people like Josh who can bring it to real life fun and not a chore, that's when you start opening doors for students," Jaster said.

Mike Castellucci

For Maupin, the day only reinforced what he has long believed about his future.

"I'm just excited to become a teacher in the future, cause it's what I wanted to do for a long time," Maupin said.

After the bell rang and the lesson wrapped up, Maupin said his plans have not changed.

"Oh, for sure," Maupin said, when asked if teaching is still in his future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.