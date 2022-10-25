DIY Halloween costume ideas for the whole family, with former Denver7 anchor Christine Chang

DENVER — When your son says he wants to be a tornado for Halloween, you really have to get creative.

Former Denver7 Anchor Christine Chang certainly did, after repurposing a spiraling, collapsible laundry basket into a vortex of mesh and debris.

Over the years, she has evolved into a costume connoisseur, annually fashioning costumes for herself, her husband, and her son, Rylan. They have transformed into Buzz and Woody, Lightning McQueen and racecar drivers, and even a tennis ball and tennis players.

Before Ry was even born, she created a costume with fingers "sticking through" her baby bump — one finger holding a small, pumpkin-shaped candy basket.

Christine Chang Former Denver7 Anchor Christine Chang's baby bump goes trick-or-treating

In the story below and in the player above, you can hear Christine explain how she created this tornado costume, and how she even expanded the request to include the whole family.