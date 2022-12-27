Watch Now
Denver7 viewer buys grand piano for Jude Kofie, inspired after seeing our story with him

The viewer, Bill Magnusson, said he used his father's inheritance to pay for the piano
Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, 11, went viral for surprising his father one morning with seemingly-overnight musical mastery. A viewer has bought him a grand piano.
Jude, his new piano, and his new pal, Bill
AURORA, Colo. — When this story first aired, we received messages about Jude from all over the country. However, it was one from a man in Boulder County that stuck out the most.

Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, 11, went viral for surprising his father one morning with seemingly-overnight musical mastery. He just sat down at the family's keyboard in the basement, and could play anything he heard.

Our original story on him aired in September, but, a few days later, I received an email from a professional piano tuner technician named Bill Magnusson. He said he wanted to speak with the family.

"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level,'" he told me. "And he deserves the very best."

In the video above, you can see how that mission manifested: Bill buying Jude a grand piano, recruiting the perfect teacher for him, and forming a bond with the whole family.

If you want to see more of Jude, you can find his YouTube page here.

