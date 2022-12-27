Denver7 viewer buys grand piano for Jude Kofie, inspired after seeing our story with him

AURORA, Colo. — When this story first aired, we received messages about Jude from all over the country. However, it was one from a man in Boulder County that stuck out the most.

Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, 11, went viral for surprising his father one morning with seemingly-overnight musical mastery. He just sat down at the family's keyboard in the basement, and could play anything he heard.

Our original story on him aired in September, but, a few days later, I received an email from a professional piano tuner technician named Bill Magnusson. He said he wanted to speak with the family.

"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level,'" he told me. "And he deserves the very best."

In the video above, you can see how that mission manifested: Bill buying Jude a grand piano, recruiting the perfect teacher for him, and forming a bond with the whole family.

If you want to see more of Jude, you can find his YouTube page here.