Aurora boy with autism surprises parents with hidden musical mastery

AURORA, Colo. — It's not every day that you come downstairs and discover that your son is a savant.

Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, 11, surprised his father one morning when he heard his son playing the keyboards as if he had taken lessons for years.

"I was here watching the news when I heard him play something," said his father, Isaiah, who was a drummer in his home country of Ghana. "So I grabbed my phone, went down there, and was like, 'Dude, play that again.'"

In about a year's time, Jude is now the lead keyboardist at their church, a one-man wedding band, and a viral YouTube and TikTok star.

In the above video, you can hear more about his powerful journey, including overcoming heart surgery as a baby and needing to have a feeding tube in his stomach until he was eight years old.