CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Turning a 100 years old is already an exciting event, but how about when your favorite basketball-heaving mountain lion shows up?

Bob Webb, a Nuggets superfan whom Denver7 introduced you to last week, got a visit from the team's mascot Rocky during his 100th birthday party.

Rocky brought the newly-minted centenarian dozens of gifts, including an autographed jersey from Christian Braun- one of Bob's favorite players.

"I'll remember you at my 200th birthday," Webb told Rocky, as the mountain lion pet Webb's blue healer named "Blue."

Denver Nuggets surprise 100-year-old super fan after Denver7 story aired

In the above story, you can experience the bliss of Bob's surprise in real time, which I'm yet to get tired of watching.