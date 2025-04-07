The Colorado attorney general’s race is shaping up to be a battle among Democrats. Here’s who’s running so far

DENVER — Colorado is 18 months away from choosing a new attorney general, but the race so appears to be shaping up to be a battle among Democrats.

Denver7 has kept you informed on the candidates who have announced their intention to run for the seat in 2026, and with more than year to go, it’s likely the race will get more crowded — and possibly, more politically diverse.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty was the first to launch his campaign for Colorado Attorney General on Feb. 25 of this year.

In an official campaign email Dougherty said he’s running with a promise “to do justice, keep our communities safe, protect your rights, and fight for Colorado.”

In announcing his campaign for attorney general, Dougherty vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who he accused of dismantling the country’s institutions, subverting the rule of law and targeting vulnerable communities.

Former State Representative Crisanta Duran became the second official to announce their run for Colorado's attorney general seat in the 2026 election in mid-March.

In an interview with Denver7’s Jessica Porter, Duran said she was running for the seat “because [I] think it's far past due that we have a whole new path in Colorado to ensure that Coloradans are safe, healthy and economically secure.”

Duran said if elected, she would put Coloradans first, protect air and water, and create a safe and secure Colorado.

The latest candidate to throw their name in the ring for the attorney general seat next year was Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

“I am running for attorney general because Colorado needs a strong, proven leader in this critical moment,” she said in an early morning press release Monday.

Griswold made national headlines during the 2020 election, particularly over election security and claims of voter fraud, both of which she pushed back on.

Over the past year, Griswold has been the subject of controversy – first, after she faced an impeachment attempt from House Republicans over the Trump ruling case from the U.S. Supreme Court which allowed him to remain on Colorado’s presidential ballot. And months later, over her office’s mishandling of partial passwords to Colorado’s voting systems that were posted on the secretary of state’s website.

A primary election for the seat will be in June 2026.