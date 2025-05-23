Colorado attorney general candidate David Seligman sits down with Denver7 to discuss his platform

DENVER — Worker and consumer rights attorney David Seligman launched his campaign for Colorado attorney general on May 13. He sat down with Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter on Wednesday to discuss how he will fight for Coloradans if elected.

“For far too long, big corporations, billionaires, and the far right have been able to play by their own set of rules, while regular Coloradans suffer the consequences. I have dedicated my life’s work to holding the powerful accountable, fighting political corruption, stopping unfair workplace practices, defending consumers, and standing up to big corporations that crush small businesses. That's the same fight I will take on as Colorado’s next attorney general,” Seligman said.

The Colorado attorney general serves as the state's chief legal officer and the legal adviser to the governor, state agencies, boards and commissions. The AG also enforces state and federal laws, provides consumer protection and enforces environmental laws.

Seligman is currently the executive director of Towards Justice, a nonprofit legal and labor rights organization based in Denver. Prior to that, he was an attorney for the National Consumer Law Center.

“A lot of our cases we've worked on right alongside the attorney general's office here in Colorado and across the country,” Seligman said. “So, standing up for thousands of renters in Colorado who we allege are subject to illegal junk fees from the wealthiest and deepest-pocketed landlord in the country, standing up for meat packers denied safety and dignity, standing up for thousands of Coloradans who are drowning under medical debt.”

Seligman lives in Denver with his family, not far from where he grew up. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

He joins a growing list of Democrats running for attorney general. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty was the first to announce his campaign for attorney general in February. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is also running for the seat, along with former State Representative Crisanta Duran.

Conner Pennington is the only Republican running for the AG seat.

Current Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited. He is running to become governor.