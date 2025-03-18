Former State Rep. Crisanta Duran talks to Denver7 about entering the AG's race

DENVER — Former State Representative Crisanta Duran is the second person to announce their run for Colorado's attorney general position in the 2026 election.

Duran, a Democrat, is an attorney and former Speaker of the House who represented Denver County.

"I'm running for attorney general because [I] think it's far past due that we have a whole new path in Colorado to ensure that Coloradans are safe, healthy and economically secure,” Duran told Denver7 in an interview. “We need to recognize the moment that we are in and why we need to ensure that we're doing all we can to take on the issues of affordability, consumer protections and public corruption."

Duran grew up in Colorado and graduated from the University of Denver. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado School of Law.

When asked about her time at the legislature, the state representative highlighted bills she passed to make childcare and housing more affordable, make schools safer, protect civil rights and lift up local businesses. Duran said if elected, she would put Coloradans first, protect air and water, and create a safe and secure Colorado.

“I think we would need to do all in our power to take on the issues of affordability and consumer protections. We need to stand firm against hate and harm and those who manipulate outcomes at the expense of the people of Colorado,” she said.

In 2019, Duran attempted to unseat Diana DeGette’s House seat but ended her campaign early.

Current Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited and running for governor in the 2026 election. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, also a Democrat, was the first candidate to enter the AG’s race. No other candidates have announced their intent to run.

There will be a primary election for the seat in June 2026.