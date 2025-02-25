Michael Dougherty, Boulder DA, becomes first to enter race for Colorado Attorney General in 2026

DENVER — Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty on Tuesday launched his campaign for Colorado attorney general, becoming the first candidate to officially announce his intention for the seat in 2026.

Dougherty, a Democrat who was appointed in 2018 by then-Governor John Hickenlooper to lead the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said in an official campaign email he’s running with a promise “to do justice, keep our communities safe, protect your rights, and fight for Colorado”

In a video posted on his campaign’s social media page on X, formerly Twitter, Dougherty touted his work using the state’s DNA Justice Review Project, which exonerated an innocent man wrongfully convicted of murder.

But Dougherty’s name is perhaps more recently tied to his work in the investigation of the 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County and for successfully prosecuting the King Soopers Mass shooter last year.

“I have a keen understanding of the importance of doing justice in criminal cases, not racking up convictions like notches in a gun belt, but seeking the right outcome, fighting for victims and enhancing community safety while also working to improve the justice system,” Dougherty said in an interview with Denver7.

I’m Michael Dougherty, and I’m running for Colorado Attorney General.



I’m running to keep our communities safe, protect your rights, and fight and win the most important battles against Donald Trump and Elon Musk.



The fight starts now. pic.twitter.com/RkevDgmduj — Michael Dougherty (@MDoughertyCO) February 25, 2025

In announcing his campaign for attorney general, Dougherty vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who he accused of dismantling the country’s institutions, subverting the rule of law and targeting vulnerable communities.

“I will use my decades of experience in the courtroom and leading offices to protect our values and defend our rights against Donald Trump and anyone who endangers Colorado,” Dougherty said in his campaign announcement.

Dougherty told Denver7 he decided to run for attorney general because “now, more than ever, it is critically important that office be led by someone who’s choosing the fights against the federal government based on principle and the rule of law and not based on politics.”

Besides holding the federal government accountable, the attorney general’s office also plays a role in fighting for public safety, environmental and consumer protection, something Dougherty said will be a priority of his as attorney general.

Current Attorney General Phil Weiser, also a Democrat, is term limited and announced earlier this year he was running for Colorado governor next year.

Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter contributed to this report.